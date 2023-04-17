Hulu and Bravo fire salvo at Netflix for Love Is Blind reunion ‘technical snag’

Love Is Blind fans underwent a horrible experience as many faced technical issues while accessing the live streaming of the season four reunion episode on Netflix on Sunday night. Some fans were not able to view anything at all due to the technical disturbance. Nick and Vanessa of the show hosted a reunion special in which the stars of the show reminisced the memorable moments and made revealtions about the current marital status. Image for representation(Twitter)

Tv networks Hulu and Bravo took to Twitter and called out Netflix for the technical snag experienced by their subscribers while watching the 13th episode of season four.

Hulu shared an image of Kerry Washington from the drama "Little Fires Everywhere" and tweeted "Hmm."

Meanwhile, Bravo took a sarcastic dig at Netflix and tweeted "We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion" followed by a winking emoji.

On its part, Netflix apologised to the viewers and tweeted "To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

In a recent announcement by Netflix, it was revealed that the show would have a fifth season too.

"It's been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes," said Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials.

"We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we're thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members," Riegg added.