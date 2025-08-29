'I want the audience to know this is Amaal Mallik, not Armaan Malik': Music composer opens up about Bigg Boss 19 entry

Music composer Amaal Mallik, known for chartbusters like Sooraj Dooba Hai, Kar Gayi Chull, and Kaun Tujhe, entered Bigg Boss 19 house, marking a surprising move. In a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, Amaal opened up about his decision, misconceptions about his identity, and what he’s leaving behind to take on the 24/7 reality show. Music composer Amaal Malik enters Bigg Boss house, seeking to connect with fans and reveal his true self beyond his music.

“I didn’t say yes, I said YES'

Talking about what made him join Bigg Boss, Amaal said, “I didn’t just say yes. I said YES.” After nearly a decade in the music industry, he felt there was a disconnect between his music and his public identity. “People know my music. They know my heart. But they don’t know me — not my habits, my vibe, what I think.”

He revealed that fans often mistake him for his younger brother Armaan Malik or actors like Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal, or Ranveer Singh, depending on his hairstyle or beard. “I want people to know this is Amaal Mallik, not Armaan Malik,” he added.

On misconceptions, losing work, and staying true

Known for his outspoken nature, Amaal acknowledged that his honesty hasn’t always worked in his favour. “I’ve lost out on films, producers have thrown me out of projects. But I don’t regret it. I take a break and go to the Maldives instead.” For him, being truthful and walking away from things that don’t align with his vibe is more important than chasing fame.

Ready for the Bigg Boss challenge?

When asked if he was prepared for the constant cameras, pressure, and dynamics inside the house, Amaal seemed calm. “Relationships, I’m good at. If I wasn’t, I wouldn’t be able to make such emotional music.” While he admits his sleep schedule may be a problem, “When everyone sleeps, I wake up”, he’s ready to face the challenge. “There will be a war. As you play that war, the world will see who’s the king and who’s the queen.”

What he’ll miss most

As he prepares to live under surveillance with strangers, Amaal gets emotional thinking about what he’s leaving behind. “I’ll miss my time with my father. We meet every day, make music together. I’ll miss my mother, and I didn’t even get to say goodbye to Armaan — he’s in London doing shows.” He also mentioned his childhood friends, whom he calls his “Five Pandavas”, saying, “They’re crazy about Bigg Boss. They’re happy I’m going in. I’m sad because I’ll be in there and they’ll be watching me from out here.”

As Amaal steps into a world very different from music studios and jam sessions, one thing is clear: this is not just about visibility, it’s about reclaiming his identity.