I want to start afresh with a new project soon: Sehban Azim

Actor Sehban Azim has always voiced his opinion on pre-existing notions and beliefs.

“When I joined the industry, things were changing considerably and I felt relieved to be a part of it at the right time. Earlier, for TV shows there was a set criterion of looks for both male and female leads as well as for the antagonists but slowly things changed. Today, the industry functions quite at the moment. So, this way, most of the new and aspiring actors get a chance to work in good projects,” says Dill Mill Gayye, Thapki Pyar Ki and Bepannaah actor.

Placed as an IT engineer, Sehban got transferred to Mumbai. It was then he thought of taking over something more creative as a career.

“My job was keeping me financially sound but when I did a print shoot for a friend, things changed for me. I thought that this as a career which can be explored. So, more ads followed and then films like Karma-Crime Passion Reincarnation and Stations got me to the world of acting.”

The Humsafars actor has just wrapped his longest-running show on TV and is going through a mix of emotions. “Tujhse Hai Raabta not only achieved many milestones but also gave me one of my favourite characters. I got to play a cop on screen. The show recently completed 700 episodes and will go off-air after completing three years. Playing main lead brought me closer to the entire cast and crew so I feel a bit empty as of now.”

Sehban now wishes to start something new soon. “I want to start afresh with a new project as soon as possible and will now concentrate a little more on my writing,” he says.