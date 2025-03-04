Imlie-fame Sumbul Touqeer claps back at trolls for body-shaming her: ‘If you think I am ruining my life, let me’

Television actor Sumbul Touqeer, popularly known for her show Imlie and her stint in Bigg Boss 16, is quite active on social media. Recently, she has been the target of trolls who body-shamed her. She has now hit back at them and revealed the reason behind her weight gain. Sumbul Touqeer slams trolls for body-shaming her.(Instagram)

Sumbul hits back at trolls

On Tuesday, Sumbul took to Instagram and slammed the trolls for body-shaming her. She said, "I've been reading many comments and tweets from a few Victoria's Secret models about my weight and appearance, and I can say that I've never been more mad in my life. I am very politely asking you to stop and let me live my life in peace. If you think I'm ruining my life, let me. I know what I'm doing, and I'm tired now."

Sumbul Touqeer's message for trolls.

She further revealed the reason behind her weight gain, stating, "P.S. The reason for my sudden weight gain was medication prescribed by a neurologist and a psychiatrist, which did not suit me. SHUT UP NOWWWWW!!!!"

About Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul began her acting career with supporting roles as a child artiste in Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal and Jodha Akbar in 2014. She made her Bollywood debut with a small role in Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Article 15, and after this, she bagged her first TV show as a lead, Imlie.

The show proved to be a turning point in her career and made her a household name. She played the role of a young and smart village girl alongside Gashmeer Mahajani, Fahmaan Khan, and Mayuri Deshmukh. Her pairing with Fahmaan was loved by fans.

In 2022, Sumbul participated in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 and was the highest-paid contestant on the show. She finished in seventh place. She was last seen playing the lead role in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon opposite Mishkat Varma. The show concluded in September 2024.