Sumbul Touqeer shares pics from her father’s second wedding, welcomes new mom; fans call her ‘best daughter’

Sumbul Touqeer, who has often spoken about her father Touqeer Khan and how he raised her and her sister Saniya single-handedly, is very close to him. On Monday, the actor shared a bunch of photos from her father's second marriage. As per reports, Touqeer Khan married on June 15 in a Nikaah ceremony. Also read: Sumbul Touqeer recalls father guided her through first period Sumbul Touqeer with her father during the wedding festivities.

Sumbul shares wedding pics

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Sumbul, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, wrote in her caption, “Say MashaAllah (an Arabic phrase that means what God has willed has happened)."

In the photos, Sumbul was decked up in ethnic outfits and posed with her father and sister Saniya Touqeer, who had also shared the photos on Instagram. From the Nikaah ceremony to the pre-wedding and post-wedding photos, Sumbul gave fans a glimpse of all the celebrations.

A fan commented on the post, "I'm so happy to see you so happy. May God bless you with a lot of happiness and joy..." One more said, "Sumbul, we fans feel so proud of everything that you are doing for your family at this young age. A daughter like you is the real blessing of God..." A fan also wrote, “Congratulations to the entire Touqeer family. You are the best daughter a father can ask for!”

On her father's second marriage

Expressing her happiness on the second marriage of her father, Sumbul told Bombay Times in an interview earlier this month, "We are very happy and looking forward to welcoming them into our family. Along with our father's wife, a new sister will also join our family and we are extremely excited about it. Our father has been our greatest source of inspiration and support for the last many years. Saniya and I are very happy for him. Our bade papa lqbal Hussain Khan (he was seen on Bigg Boss 16 during the family week) played an instrumental role in this marriage. I am grateful to him."

Sumbul's career

The actor is known for her TV show Imlie, where she played the lead role. She was seen in Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16, where she was the youngest contestant. Sumbul began her acting career with the 2013 show Jodha Akbar and was also seen in Chandragupta Maurya in 2018.

