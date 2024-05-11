Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik shares pics of his engagement, gives glimpse of fiancee Amira. See post

Abdu Rozik, who rose to fame after being a part of Bigg Boss 16, has shared pictures of his engagement ceremony. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Abdu also gave a glimpse of his fiance. (Also Read | Is Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik set to tie the knot on July 7? Here's what he says) Bigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik with his fiancee Amira.

Abdu shares pics of his engagement

In the first photo, Abdu was seen in a traditional outfit holding the ring. His fiance, Amira, sat in front of him, dressed in a white outfit and a veil. The next picture showed Abdu putting the ring on her finger.

Sharing the pictures, Abdu wrote, "Allhamdulillah (red heart emoji) 24.04.2024 (ring emoji) #forever #boy #girl #love #life #engagement #nikkah #bride #wedding #marriage #abdurozik #dubai #sharjah #tajikistan #uae." He geo-tagged the location as Sharjah, UAE.

Celebs react to Abdu's post

Reacting to the post, Elli AvrRam wrote, "Congratulations." AR Rahman's daughter, Khatija Rahman, said, "Mubarak, dear Abdu." The engagement ceremony took place on April 24 this year in Majlis Sharjah, as per a Times of India report.

Abdu talks about Amira

Abdu told ETimes TV, "In the midst of life's uncertainties, discovering Amira has been an extraordinary blessing. The air seems to shimmer with love, and my heart overflows with gratitude. Each day feels like a celebration of divine providence, as I bask in the warmth of Amira's presence."

He added, "Alhumdolilah, I'm filled with a profound sense of contentment knowing that Allah has granted me such a remarkable life partner. Amira's essence brings light to my days, and I am endlessly grateful for the beauty she brings into my life. She is not just my companion; she is the embodiment of love, strength, and serenity. With her by my side, every moment feels infused with purpose and meaning."

When will Abdu get married

As per a Khaleej Times report, Abdu is marrying 19-year-old Amira, "an Emirati girl from Sharjah". He met Amira at Cipriani Dolci at Dubai Mall in February this year. The wedding will be held on July 7 at an undisclosed UAE location.