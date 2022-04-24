Indian Idol 12 fame Sayli Kamble ties the knot with boyfriend Dhaval in a Maharashtrian ceremony. See pics

Indian Idol Season 12 fame Sayli Kamble tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Dhaval on Sunday. Several pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony have been shared online. Sayli and Dhaval got married in a traditional Maharashtrian style in Kalyan, near Mumbai. Also Read: Abhijeet Sawant reveals all love angles in Indian Idol 11 were ‘fake’: ‘No clue about this season’

Sayli's Indian Idol's co-contestants Nachiket Lele and Nihal Tauro also attended the wedding. A fan account shared a series of videos from the wedding festivities on Instagram. In one video, Sayli is seen coming to the mandap with a floral canopy held by his friends and family members. In another one Dhaval was seen coming to the mandap. In another one, the couple is seen performing garland ceremony (varmala).

Another fan page shared a series of photos of the couple from mandap and also of their wedding card. The pictures were captioned, “Many many congratulations to you @saylikamble_music and @dhawal261192 on your very special day, all the lovely wishes to both of you for new journey of your life. May your love forever grow. Wishing you lifetime of love and happiness."

At the wedding, Sayli wore a yellow saari that had a fuchsia pink border along with a purple shawl and Dhaval also donned a purple shawl over his off-white kurta-pyjama and matching turban. Sayli and Dhaval got engaged last year in December.

A few days before their engagement, Dhaval proposed to Sayli in Bollywood style. Sayli shared a video of the same on her Instagram handle. "Thank you so much @dhawal261192 for always being there. My love, my friend, my guide, and now my partner for Life.. can’t wait to be yours forever. I love you (sic)," read her caption.

