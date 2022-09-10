Neha Kakkar meets old friend during Indian Idol 13 auditions, refuses to judge him. Watch

Neha Kakkar is back on the small screen as one of the three judges on singing reality show Indian Idol season 13. As the show goes on air from Saturday, a promo shows Neha meeting her old friend Vineet Singh during the audition round. She, however, refused to judge him before he eventually convinced her to go ahead. Also read: Neha Kakkar doesn't ‘blame’ people trolling her for crying on TV

The promo shows Neha's surprised expression as she meets Lucknow's Vineet Singh, who walks on to the stage with a guitar. After a chat with him, Neha reveals, "Usse pahle Vineet Singh aaya tha ek show par, aur wo us show ka star bana tha. To main to judge nahi kar sakti aapko (Vineet had gone on a show where he emerged to be the star of the show. So I can't judge you)," leaving co-judge Vishal Dadlani surprised. Vineet is also seen getting emotional, while sharing his story.

Vineet, however, convinces her, saying, "Neha has come to this level with her hard work, I want her also to judge me." She finally asks him to sing, saying, “Vineet, tu ga de (sing Vineet, sing).”

Sony shared the Indian Idol promo on social media with the caption, “Judge Neha mile unke purane dost se! Vo bhi Indian Idol ke manch par! (Judge Neha meets her old friend on the stage of Indian Idol).” A viewer reacted to it, “Omg... seriously.”

Neha used to perform at religious events as a child. She had also participated in the second season of Indian Idol before making it big as a playback singer. She is one of the most successful singers in the Hindi film industry at present.

Along with Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya will also be among the three judges on the reality show. Indian Idol will now air on Sony every Saturday and Sunday at 8pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON