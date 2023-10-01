India’s Best Dancer 3 finale: Samarpan Lama lifts trophy, wins 15 lakh

Dance reality show India's Best Dancer season 3 contestant Samarpan Lama won the trophy on Saturday night. Samarpan also won a prize money of ₹15 lakh while his choreographer Bhawna Khanduja was awarded a cheque of ₹5 lakh. The top five finalists were Shivanshu Soni, Vipul Kandpal, Aniket Chauhan, Anjali Mamgai, and Samarpan. (Also Read | Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre have a mini Hum Saath-Saath Hain reunion, Tabu reacts) Samarpan Lama with Sonali Bendre and Geeta Kapur after winning India’s Best Dancer 3.

What Samarpan said after his win

After winning the trophy, Samarpan said, "It feels surreal. I always watched reality shows and wished that I would be a part of one such show someday. But what I never imagined was winning my first dance reality show; it’s truly a dream come true for me. When I was selected in the Behtareen 13 after Aniket Chauhan, that moment, for me, was a winning moment. I never thought I would come this far in the show."

Samarpan Lama said he 'never thought I would come this far in the show'.

He also said, "Through the course of this competition, I tasted both success and failure. Failure is important too, as it teaches you a lot, and that helped me give my best and push harder. Today, because of it, I have become a better dancer. Words can’t describe what India’s Best Dancer Season 3 means to me; it will always be close to my heart. Lastly, I would like to thank My People for believing in me and supporting me. My win is their win too."

Sonali is happy for his 'cutie minister’

The guests in the episode were Govinda and the cast of Ganapath--Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The show was hosted by Jay Bhanushali with Sonali Bendre and Geeta Kapur as the judges. Talking about his win, Sonali said, “I am so happy for my 'cutie minister’, Samarpan on this big win. Even though he is not a trained dancer, he never failed to impress us, as his love and passion for dance was evident in every act.”

Geeta calls Samarpan ‘future of contemporary dancing’

Geeta added, "This season stood out with extraordinary dancing talent making their way to the spotlight, making it tough for us to judge. I am truly happy about Samarpan Lama’s win as he displayed a spark from the very first day that he joined the show. His way of illustrating contemporary dance on this stage was incredible; and I can proudly say he will be the future of contemporary dancing. He truly deserved it and I wish him all the very best for his future endeavours." The show aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

