Internet slams Prince Narula for saying Elvish Yadav ‘might never have kids’ during ugly Roadies XX spat: ‘Shame on you’

YouTuber Elvish Yadav recently emerged as the winner of Roadies XX alongside his team member Gullu. However, during the finale, Elvish got into an ugly spat with Prince Narula. A clip from the episode has since surfaced online, with many criticising Prince for his remarks about Elvish. (Also Read: Prince Narula threatens to slap Elvish Yadav during ugly fight on Roadies XX: ‘Saanp tere pe case lag rakha hai’) A clip of Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav's ugly spat surfaces on the internet.

What happened between Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula?

During the finale task, Kushal Tandon aka Gullu was given the advantage of choosing his partner from among the six finalists and also determining the other pairings. However, Gullu’s decision to pair Prince’s gang member Hartaj with Rhea’s gang member Priya didn’t sit well with Prince. He tried to convince Gullu to reconsider, but Elvish interrupted, urging his team member to focus on winning.

This sparked an argument between Elvish and Prince, during which Prince was heard calling Elvish an “online badmaash” (online bully). Elvish responded, “You do some good work. If you lose this show too, there will be nothing left for you. Laale pad jaayenge khaana khaane ke (You’ll struggle to afford food).”

The argument escalated further when Prince brought up Elvish’s past controversies. Elvish then called Prince a “manchild” and asked Ranvijay to intervene. Prince replied with, “Hum samjhe hue hain, tu samajh pehle, teri umar hai samajhne ki. Humare baal-bachche ho gaye hain, tere ho bhi na, aisa na ho jaaye” (We’ve already understood — you need to understand. You’re at an age where you should be gaining wisdom. We already have children — may it not happen that you end up never having any).

Internet slams Prince Narula for his comments

The clip has gone viral online, sparking outrage over Prince’s “kids” comment. One internet user commented, “Such shameful words. Thank God I never liked him. How can someone stoop so low? Shame on him.” Another wrote, “That’s so cheap of Prince to comment on such things.” Another comment read, “Shame, shame, just shame on you @princenarula, how can you say this to anybody, not just Elvish and that too being a parent.” Another wrote, “Prince, you’ve lost all our respect.” Another commented, “You can sense the jealousy and insecurity oozing from his words. Even enemies wouldn't utter such venom...”

Elvish participated in Roadies for the first time as a gang leader and led his team member, Gullu, to victory. Gullu took home prize money of ₹10 lakh, a bike, and the Roadies XX trophy. Prince’s gang member Hartaj finished as the first runner-up. Despite their heated exchange, Prince was later seen appreciating Elvish’s performance as a gang leader after the finale.