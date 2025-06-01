Roadies Double Cross finale: Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, from Elvish Yadav's gang, emerges as winner

Roadies Double Cross, aka Roadies XX, finale was aired on MTV on Sunday. Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, from Elvish Yadav’s gang, has emerged as the winner of this season. Hartaaj Singh Gill from Prince Narula’s gang is the first runner-up. Elvish took to Instagram to post how ‘overwhelmed’ he is about the win. (Also Read: The Traitors: Karan Johar hosts reality show on betrayal; Apoorva Mukhija, Elvish Yadav, Uorfi Javed join game) Elvish Yadav is 'overwhelmed' after Gullu won Roadies XX, aka Roadies Double Cross.

Gullu’s Roadies Double Cross win

Gullu and Hartaaj went neck-to-neck in the final task of Roadies Double Cross. Hartaaj finished the final task in 1 minute 48 seconds and put up a strong fight against Gullu’s 1 minute 16 seconds.

Gullu was a part of Elvish’s gang from the beginning and was eliminated. He returned to the show as a wildcard in an auction where Gautam Gulati spent maximum wins to take him into his team. However, when Gullu was given a choice to double-cross his gang leader after winning the ticket to the finale, he went back to Elvish’s gang, leaving Gautam heartbroken. He also had the chance to join Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula or Neha Dhupia’s gangs.

Gullu now takes home a Karizma XMR bike and ₹10 lakh prize money among other things. As soon as Ranvijay Singha announced Gullu as the winner, Elvish couldn’t help but rejoice.

Elvish Yadav proud of Gullu

Elvish said after the win, “Gullu aur mera jo bond tha- ye mera pehla Roadie tha jo maine liya tha. Usi ke saath mein aaj main yaha khada hu. (The bond between Gullu and me- he was the first Roadie I ever took under my wing. I am standing here with him today). Very happy. Super happy.” This is the first season where the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner worked as a gang leader.

He also took to Instagram to post pictures of his Roadies journey, writing, “I’m completely overwhelmed with emotions right now! I’m thrilled to announce that my brother Kushal Tanwar (Gullu) and I have WON the season of Roadies Double Cross! This journey has been an incredible ride, and I’m so grateful to have shared it with my bro! We did it, Gullu!”

Rishabh Sachdev, Rohit Singh, RD Dedha, and Priya Sharma were also finalists on the show. In addition to Elvish, other gang leaders Neha, Gautam, Prince, and Rhea also congratulated Gullu.