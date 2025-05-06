Fans back Gautam Gulati after he ‘shuts down’ Neha Dhupia, calls her ‘fake’ during ugly fight in Roadies XX

Last week on Roadies Double Cross or Roadies XX, Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav got into an ugly fight. However, the two later resolved their differences by forming an alliance. This week saw another dramatic showdown—this time between Gautam Gulati and Neha Dhupia, which ended with Neha walking out mid-conversation. Fans have since taken sides, with many supporting Gautam. (Also Read: Shows like ‘Adolescence’ make us reassess, recalibrate as parents: Neha Dhupia) Gautam Gulati and Neha Dhupia get into an ugly fight on Roadies XX.

Neha Dhupia and Gautam Gulati's ugly fight

In the recent task, host Rannvijay Singha asked the gang leaders to choose one contestant from their respective gangs to take straight to the finale, giving that person immunity from the next vote-out. Gautam, who had joined the show as a wildcard gang leader, struggled to choose between the three members of his gang. As he gave an emotional speech about treating all of them equally, Neha, Prince, and other gang leaders began laughing.

This visibly irked Gautam, who lashed out at Neha for mocking his emotions—especially after she had become emotional herself just a day earlier when her entire team was voted out. He called her "fake", which triggered Neha. She retorted, “You saw four people laughing, but you don’t have the guts to talk to anybody but me. Do I look like an easy target to you? Because I’m not, so hold back. Remove your glasses, you might just be able to see better.”

Gautam responded, “I speak to you so respectfully. I believe having a brain with her is a luxury.”

The fight escalated further when Prince sided with Gautam and criticised Neha for frequently crossing the line. Gautam added, “I feel I shouldn't say this, but there’s a limit. When I had come on the show, she said, ‘Who are you?’ You’re calling me fake in front of so many people and saying, ‘Who the f**k are you?’ I don’t like talking like this to women, but she should control herself.”

Later, when Neha taunted Gautam again by saying, “What a waste of my time,” he snapped back, “Do you even have brains? Your brain is below sea level. Don’t mess with me.” Neha eventually walked out, and Rannvijay was seen trying to convince her to return.

Fans back Gautam Gulati

Fans widely supported Gautam, praising him for “shutting up” Neha. One fan wrote, “Literally maza agya. #GautamGulati proved why he is one of the OG winners of #BiggBoss. The way he shut up #NehaDhupia—best scene of the season.” Another commented, “When things go her way, Neha provokes and mocks people. When they don’t, she plays the victim and starts her unfair show drama. @TheGautamGulati has been avoiding Neha, but she keeps taunting him. When he replies, she throws attitude.” One more added, “Glad someone finally gave it back to #NehaDhupia. She’s so disrespectful. Extremely happy #GautamGulati and even #Prince did it.”

About Roadies XX

This is the 20th season of the task-based reality show. While Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, and Prince Narula returned as gang leaders, Elvish Yadav joined them as the new gang leader. Gautam Gulati, a gang leader from a previous season, entered as a wildcard this time. The recent episode featured a major reshuffle, leaving only three members in each gang. The show is available to stream on JioHotstar.