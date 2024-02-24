Jamnadas Majethia on Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai being regressive about dowry: There are so many stories like 12th Fail

Jamnadas Majethia's latest production, Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai highlights an essential social message against dowry. The Sony Entertainment Television family drama stars Meera Desothale, Zaan Khan, Dharmesh Vyas, Khushi Rajpoot, Hemraj Ratanshi, and Chanchal Ratanshi. In an interview with Hindustan Times, JD Majethia revealed how his show is anything but regressive for television. Jamnadas Majethia talked about Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai.

JD Majethia shared his thoughts behind the show, “Dowry is just the front foot. There are many things behind dowry that we continue to push in the name of traditions. For example, people thought Balika Vadhu was only about child marriage, but it wasn’t. Similarly, dowry isn’t just about one person. The entire family suffers. In such a situation, a mother sells off jewellery, and the father exhausts all his savings, and the brothers might drop off from school; in this situation, how is the girl supposed to be happy after the wedding?”

“Dowry is still there just the name has changed. People say things like 'Aap aapki beti ko jo khushi se dena hai do, humare bus 500 log ayenge shadi me. (you give whatever gift you want to your daughter; we will bring 500 guests and the rest you see what needs to be done for them). These words put pressure on you.”

JD Majethia said he and his teamed researched well on the topic of dowry. "This give-and-take relation has only changed its name; the root system has remained the same. We did a lot of research for the show and found out why two families don't equally pay for a wedding. They say things like I have invested in my son for these years; he earns well; he is worth something. States like UP, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and South Indian states. Gujarat has changed a bit, but they are into flaunting. If you want to show off then why don't you do it with your own money? Why ask the father of the daughter?"

But how is the show different from films like Raksha Bandhan, which has already performed below expectations for being ‘regressive.’ The producer answered, "For films like Raksha Bandhan, I understand that it might appear outdated because people visit theatres with a different mindset. On the big screen, you do not want to see about dowry and all. These days you will rarely find a film which will connect an entire family. You will see youngsters going to watch a movie initially. A few days later, housewives and other members of the family go. How many people in their 50s and 60s are watching a movie in the theatre?

“For a film, dowry can be an old topic. People want to watch films like Jawan and Fighter. Even 12th Fail came in theatres and did well. It’s an inspiring film where a boy who did not get the right facility to study, became an IAS officer against all odds. But, topic-wise, someone can also point out that there are so many such stories, and biographies of people who struggled to study. Lokmanya Tilak studied under the street light.”

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai is inspired by the late writer Dhiruben Patel's Gujarati novel Ek Dal Mithi. The show revolves around a love story of a girl who is married into a rich family. JD Majethia asserted, “This show is not against traditions but only against harmful practices in society.”

He went on to share an anecdote from his personal life about how he changed his mind about dowry, all thanks to his daughters--Kesar and Mishri.

“I have two daughters. My wife always used to tell me to buy gold on occasions like Diwali, and Dhanteras. I asked her what she would do with much gold. She doesn’t even wear them. She told me that it will be in use during our daughters’ wedding. I thought it was correct. Now that my daughters have grown up, they are now questioning us. They told me, ‘What is this? I don’t want gold. I will have my wedding with whatever I own. I won’t marry like this.’ I realised later that what they said was actually correct.”

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai saw a delay of about two months. This was when JD Majethia suffered the personal loss of his father. He revealed his show got pushed owing to the release of Khichdi 2. Does that mean he is now planning for another sequel to the Khichdi franchise? He quipped, “Khichdi 3 is in our cards. Any franchise like this needs time. For now our full focus is on Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai.”

Former actor and Minister Smriti Irani once talked about receiving health tips from JD Majethia at an award ceremony. Recalling the incident, JD who is an avid health freak, revealed what was their actual conversation about.

He shared, “I had told Smriti Ji how I maintain my diet. It’s not that I told her to diet. She is working wonders for the nation. We all started working in the industry together and are good friends.”

"She has to maintain decorum now that she is in such an important position. She must keep it that way, but she made me feel so comfortable when we met. She knows what to do to stay fit. What fitness tips will she take from me? The most fittest person in our nation is our PM, Shri Narendra Modi. He only sleeps four hours and wakes up by 4 am. He does yoga. His fitness is on another level.

“Coming to me, I follow a regime for myself because I know I need to be fit to continue my work.”

