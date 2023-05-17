JD Majethia reveals he had ‘blood loss’ on his trek to Mt Everest, was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s Uunchai (Exclusive)

Actor-producer J D Majethia, 54, ticked off an item from his bucket list this year, as he climbed the Everest Base Camp (EBC) in May. Majethia shared videos on his Instagram from his 11-day trek. JD Majethia

Currently in Kathmandu, Nepal, Majethia tells us that it was in fact actor Amitabh Bachchan’s 2022-release Uunchai that inspired him. “I watched the movie, and I had my daughter with me. I told her and my family that I’m going,” Majethia - who slept in the wee hours and woke up early in the morning yet believes he isn’t exhausted - recalls. Majethi landed at his place and dialled his industry friends to join him for his “adventure”. “Everyone skipped, they had their own reasons,” he mentions. However, Majethia had made up his mind.

To prepare for such a big romp, Majethia’s trainer asked the actor to strengthen himself. “For one month I would climb 17 floors of my building (he stays on the 17th floor) My office is on the seventh floor, I would even walk that,” he shares. A determined Majethia had another glitch. He faced a health issue - which he claims his family isn’t aware of yet. “If I told my family, then they wouldn’t have let me leave,” he states. While Majethia went ahead with the journey, another health scare challenged him during his trip. On his way to the Kala Patthar, his health deteriorated. “You get acute mountain sickness, however, I didn’t take any pills. I was certain that I would pass through it. One morning, mera blood loss hua stool mein. I got scared. There was a flow of blood. If there is a blood loss because of an injury, you aren’t much worried, but when it is internal bleeding you are clueless. Everyone gives their opinions. Even the local doctors were not able to understand. Do baar mera blood loss hua,” he shares.

Majethia’s journey was “cathartic” for him. On his way, he trekked the Kala Patthar - he and his friend were the only two to do that for which the entire group applauded them, met international fans of his work, did virtual meetings with his office colleagues and also did Bhajan at the EBC.

“We all live only once. This journey introduced me to a new JD. One must challenge themselves at every step. Only then you will have perspective and a sense of satisfaction,” he states.

As for the movie Uunchai, Majethia wrote to the movie’s director Sooraj Barjatya. He refrains to reveal what transpired between the two. However, he says, “I made a video thanking Sooraj Barjatiya. I started crying, I was unable to talk, I got so emotional. I sent it to him, sat down and stared at the mountains.”