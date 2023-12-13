Smriti Irani jokes Jackie Shroff told her to be ‘fit, not fat’ at recent event

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani has shared a post joking about the 'advice she received' from Jackie Shroff and JD Majethia about her diet. Taking to Instagram, Smriti posted two pictures with the duo. (Also Read | Smriti Irani on refusing paan masala ad) Smriti Irani at an event with Jackie Shroff and JD Majethia.

Smriti shares pics with Jackie, JD

In the first photo, she sat next to Jackie Shroff at an event. For the occasion, Smriti draped a red and black saree while Jackie was seen in a black outfit. In the picture, Jackie spoke to Smriti as she listened.

Smriti pens note

JD, in the next picture, made a face and laughed as Smriti sat next to him smiling. For the same event, JD wore a white shirt under a red suit and pants. Sharing the picture, Smriti wrote, "DIET ki salah ke do prakaar — mehnat bahut but no chamatkar (crying face emoji) (Two types of DIET advice - hard work but no miracle)."

She also wrote, "1) Bidu wazan kam kar .. fit reh fat mat ho re (woman facepalming emoji) anda kha baingan kha bread mat kha re .. (zany face emoji) 2) Ben wazan kam kar … diet kar kissi ko pata nahi chalega (face with tears of joy and zanny emojis) (1) Bidu: lose weight, stay fit not fat, have eggs, brinjal, don't eat bread, 2) JD: Sister, lose weight, go on a diet, no one will know)."

Jackie films

Jackie was recently seen in Mast Mein Rehne Ka, directed by Vijay Maurya. It features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in lead roles. It also stars Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles. It is streaming on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide from December 8 in Hindi, and dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Jackie is all set to come up with his upcoming spy thriller film Two Zero One Four. Directed by Shravan Tiwari, Two Zero One Four also stars Akshay Oberoi, Mukesh Rishi, Shishir Sharma, and Uday Tikekar. The spy thriller will showcase the world of international espionage and covert operations. The movie is all set to release in March 2024.

JD's last project

JD was last seen in Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan, helmed by Aatish Kapadia. The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, and Kirti Kulhari. The film released in the theatres on November 17.

