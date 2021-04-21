IND USA
Mahhi Vij, Jaya Bhanushali with their daughter Tara.
tv

Jay Bhanushali says daughter Tara shows extra love to Mahhi Vij to tease him, watch

Jay Bhanushali posted a new video of daughter Tara with wife, actor Mahhi Vij. It was showered with love by many of their industry friends.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 04:46 PM IST

Actor Jay Bhanushali on Wednesday posted a video of his daughter Tara and wife Mahhi. He mentioned how his daughter teased him by showing extra love to her mother.

He wrote: "This is how @tarajaymahhi tease me...she will show extra love to @mahhivij kiss her to make me feel jealous." The video shows Tara kissing her mother even as Jay keeps telling her not to. At one point, Mahhi flashes the thumbs down sign, as if Jay was the losing side. He mock-threatens to go after her even as the mother and daughter scream and hug each other.

Many of their industry friends loved the post. Ruchikaa Kapoor, who is the executive vice president at Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd, said: "What a cupcakeee!!!" Actor Ribbhu Mehra wrote: "Thissss isss sooooo adorableee!! Lots of love to the family." Many fans wrote "so cute" and many others dropped fire and red heart emojis.

On the eighth day of Navratri on Tuesday, the couple dressed up their daughter as a goddess and worshipped her as part of Kanjak puja.

While Tara is Jay and Mahhi's biological child, they are foster parents to two more kids - Rajveer and Khushi. Recently, the couple came under attack online for, what some claimed, abandoning their responsibilities towards Rajveer and Khushi.

Giving her take on the matter, Mahhi had written: “A lot of you have been questioning, a lot of you have been assuming, a lot of you have been writing anything and everything and it's just FAIR! Yes we are parents, FOSTER Parents! Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn't change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut lashes out against 'fools' who are 'depressed' by pandemic, asks 'Who cares about your life?'

“When Khushi came into our lives, we became parents but a part of us knows that the decisions and the first rights belong to her father and mother. They had always wanted the kids to spend some time in Mumbai but eventually return to their hometown and be with their extended family and grandparents. And we feel that there is no one who can judge what is better for a child, than their parents," she had continued.

