Jennifer Aniston, 55, flaunts new look months after plastic surgery clinic visit; ditches 'engagement' diamond

Jennifer Aniston's got a glow and a go! The FRIENDS star looked fresh as she stepped out in a sultry red floral number to attend a major event. The Hollywood A-lister stole the spotlight while hitting the red carpet at the Emmy FYC event at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. The 55-year-old actress recently sparked curiosity after a visit to a renowned cosmetic clinic. Now, sporting a radiant appearance, Aniston has also ditched the diamond ring that fueled engagement rumours. Jennifer Aniston desires to work with Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.

Jennifer Aniston flaunts fresh look at Emmy FYC event

Jennifer Aniston, the iconic celebrity known for her youthful appearance, stole the spotlight at the gathering for her popular Apple TV+ series where she plays the role of news reporter Alex Levy in the show. Aniston appeared effortlessly stylish in a noodle-strapped burgundy dress adorned with floral prints and pointed heels that matched her chic and fresh appearance. Her sleek, voluminous bob hairstyle and natural makeup completed the polished look, confidently pulling off the magnificent aura she carries with her.

This appearance follows recent sightings of Aniston and fellow actress Sandra Bullock leaving a plastic surgery clinic in Connecticut, sparking speculation.

Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock spotted at famous plastic surgery clinic

Accompanied by Sandra Bullock and Amanda Anka, the ex-FRIENDS star visited the clinic of renowned surgeon Dr. Neil A. Gordon, a leading doctor in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery according to the Daily Mail. The clinic, named Retreat At Split Rock, is located in Greenwich, Connecticut, and offers a variety of specialised procedures and enhancements. Since the sighting, Aniston's ageless appearance has sparked new concerns. However, there is no official confirmation regarding whether any of them underwent surgery.

Jennifer Aniston ‘ditches’ diamond

The beloved sitcom star previously sparked engagement rumours when she was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on her finger. In February, she walked the red carpet at the SAG Awards, where her giant diamond ring didn’t go unnoticed. Jennifer Aniston has previously been married to both Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, but neither marriage had a happy ending. In her recent appearance, she replaced the ring with a red one. It's unclear whether she is currently dating anyone.

In a past interview with Allure, she spoke about her prospects of getting married again, saying, "I’d love a relationship. There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’"