Is Rosé Okay? Blinks concerned about BLACKPINK member's health after new video surfaces

Blackpink's Rosé, like the other group members, is currently focusing on her solo projects and collaborations following the end of their individual contracts with YG Entertainment. A recent fan video captured Rosé sporting a fresh look, but it also sparked some concern among fans regarding her well-being. Known for her stunning visuals and signature blonde hair, Rosé appears slimmer in the video. While other members have maintained a healthier appearance in recent updates, Rosé's look has sparked discussion online. Blackpink's Rosé sparks online discussion about her health after appearing slimmer in a leaked video snippet,

BLACKPINK's Rosé sparks health concern

The Korean-New Zealand singer was seen on a shooting set with her messy blonde locks, wearing a crop top and hot pants while interacting with a dog. Now, a leaked video snippet from the recent spotting has sparked fresh conversation – not just about her trendy hairstyle, but also about her well-being. Whether this was part of the filming or a behind-the-scenes moment remains unclear. While many fans thought she looked great, netizens expressed concern about her appearance. The video showed Rosé looking extremely thin, which has raised worries about her health.

“She looks unhealthy,” a fan wrote, commenting on the video and sharing another picture of the idol in a healthier version. “She seems to have lost a lot of weight. What’s going on?” wrote another. “Saw Lisa and Jennie looking great these days; Rosé’s health has left me concerned. Why is she still on a rigorous diet?” one more asked. Although being naturally slim isn't uncommon, the demanding life of an idol has many fans concerned about Rosé's well-being.

BLACKPINK's Rosé’s recent works

Rosé, the K-pop vocalist known for her dazzling visuals, has been making waves in Hollywood over the past few months. From her red carpet turn at the Oscars to a recent, stylish appearance at Tiffany & Co., she's kept fans buzzing with new ventures and album teasings. Rumours of a potential collaboration with sportswear giant PUMA further fueled the fire.

In May 2024, Rosé joined other celebrities at the RIMOWA Seoul event. During the event, she filmed a short interview with Lewis Hamilton, another face of the luxury luggage brand. For the uninitiated, unlike Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo, she has not signed with any other label or ventured into her own.