Monday, Sep 16, 2024
Jennifer Aniston brings signature glam to Emmy 2024 red carpet in a dazzling champagne gown

ANI |
Sep 16, 2024 07:21 AM IST

As the 2024 Emmys unfold with high anticipation, Jennifer Aniston shines in a stunning champagne gown, nominated for her role in 'The Morning Show.

Actor Jennifer Aniston made a spectacular return to the Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet on September 15, turning heads in a breathtaking champagne gown that shimmered under the lights.

Jennifer Aniston poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 76th Emmy Awards on Sunday.(Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Aniston poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 76th Emmy Awards on Sunday.(Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

The 55-year-old star, nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Alex Levy in 'The Morning Show', dazzled in a dress that perfectly captured her timeless elegance and modern flair.

Aniston's gown, with its champagne hue, seemed to illuminate with every flash of the cameras.

According to People magazine, complementing her gown were exquisite pieces of Tiffany & Co. jewellery that added an extra touch of sophistication.

Her effortless blowout was styled with a deep side part, and she adhered to her signature makeup look--classic and refined.

Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.(Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.(Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)

This year's Emmys mark Aniston's ninth nomination. Reflecting on her previous win at the 2002 Emmys, when she took home the award for Outstanding Comedy Actress for her iconic role as Rachel Green on 'Friends', Aniston's return is particularly poignant.

Meanwhile, her 2024 look was sleek and modern, showcasing how her style has evolved while retaining its classic charm.

Aniston last attended the Emmys in 2020, participating virtually due to the pandemic. At that event, she opted for a vintage black Christian Dior slip dress and Neil Lane diamonds, paired with her signature beachy waves and golden tan, as per People magazine.

The 2024 Emmys are notable not only for Aniston's stunning appearance but also for the return of traditional ceremonies after a hiatus caused by last year's industry strikes.

Jennifer Aniston walks the Red Carpet.(Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Aniston walks the Red Carpet.(Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)

While familiar faces like Jeremy Allen White from 'The Bear' and Quinta Brunson from 'Abbott Elementary' are up for awards, the ceremony also welcomes first-time nominees such as Ryan Gosling and Naomi Watts.

With Shogun leading the nominations and already securing 14 wins at the Creative Arts Emmys, anticipation is high for the night's proceedings.

As the red carpet shimmered with stars and the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles buzzed with excitement, it was clear that the 2024 Emmys would be a celebration of both nostalgia and new achievements in television.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are streaming live in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play. (ANI)

