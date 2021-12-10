Jennifer Aniston reveals Friends Reunion reminded her of her ‘hardest time’: ‘Hi past, remember how that sucked?'

Actor Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she was 'just so naive walking into' Friends Reunion and called the experience on the sets 'jarring'. Earlier this year, Jennifer along with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer returned for a special reunion episode.

Jennifer Aniston essayed the role of Rachel Greene on FRIENDS (1994-2004). In a new interview, Jennifer hinted that the Friends Reunion reminded her of one of the difficult phases of her life and that when on sets, she had to 'walk out at certain points'. The iconic show ended in 2004, the year after which Jennifer parted ways with her then-husband, actor Brad Pitt.

Speaking with Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer said that 'time travel is hard'. She then continued, “I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, 'How fun is this going to be? They’re putting the sets back together, exactly as they were.' Then you get there and it’s like, ‘Oh right, I hadn’t thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here’.”

“And it just took me by surprise because it was like, 'Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?' It was all very jarring and, of course, you’ve got cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points. I don’t know how they cut around it,” she added.

Replying to what she thought her life would be after FRIENDS ended in 2004, Jennifer said that it was the personal stuff that she had expectations from, 'that sort of shape-shifted'. She added that they “had an idea of what the future was going to be and we were going to go hunker down and focus on this or that and then it all just changed overnight, and that was it."

FRIENDS has been one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. It made Jennifer one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood and launched her successful career in movies. She returned to television in 2019 for The Morning Show, which she also produced.

In May this year, the cast of FRIENDS reunited 17 years after the finale episode premiered in May 2004. The reunion was scheduled to take place last year but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.