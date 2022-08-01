Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 confirmed contestants: Shilpa Shinde, Amruta Khanwilkar and more; Tony Kakkar, Ali Asgar may join

As the the buzz around the latest season of the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa grows, different names are doing the rounds as participants on the upcoming show. While Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Amruta Khanvilkar have confirmed their participation, a few others are yet to finalise their deals for the show. Singer Tony Kakkar, comedian-actor Ali Asgar and actor Sumit Vyas have been approached, but are yet to confirm their participation. (Also read: Paras Kalnawat says Anupamaa team didn't want him to join 'rival channel' Colors' Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa)

Filmmaker Karan Johar will be joined by dancing diva Madhuri Dixit Nene and actor-dancer Nora Fatehi for the judges panel on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The show returns after six years - the ninth season of the show aired in 2016

Here is the list of participants confirmed for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

Shilpa Shinde

She rose to fame with her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in the popular TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and has also participated and won Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 11.

Speaking about the new show, Shilpa said in a press statement, “Bigg Boss was a milestone in my career, and I hope that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will also be a great experience for me. My fans eagerly anticipated my return to television after my stint on Bigg Boss, and they are the reason why I am doing this show. I know that they will be excited to see me back on television and what better show to entertain them than Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. I am a non-dancer and performing in front of an audience is something that I am looking forward to. This is a big platform and I hope that I live up to the expectations of my fans and entertain them till the end of the show.”

Amruta Khanvilkar

Confirming her participation, the actor said, "I am super ecstatic to be a part of the 10th season of India's most loved dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Ja' as it was always in my bucket list. I love dancing. In fact, I breathe dance and it’s going to be a different kind of experience altogether to perform in front of my absolute favourite actor and icon Madhuri Dixit. I am looking forward to learning new dance forms like bachata and impress the judges."

Paras Kalnawat

TV actor Paras, currently seen in Anupamaa, has also confirmed his participation and said, "I’m really happy and excited to start my journey on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, as I always wanted to explore something new in life. I have neither performed on stage in front of the live audiences ever nor did any reality show before in my career as I get conscious being on stage. However, I’m a learner, I believe this show will be a great learning platform for me. Through Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, I'll give it my all and strive to discover a new side of me.”

Nia Sharma

Recently seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2020 and the Flipkart show Ladies Vs Gentlemen, Nia is now set to be a participant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Niti Taylor

Ishqbaaz fame TV actor Niti Taylor will also take part in the upcoming dance reality show.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

The TV actor has also been confirmed for the show. Apart from these, comedian-actor Ali Asgar, singer Tony Kakkar and actor Sumit Vyas have also been approached for the show, but they are yet to confirm their participation.

