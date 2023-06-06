Jhanak Shukla was 5-6 during Karishma Kaa Karishma, couldn't even read and I had to tell her lines, says Supriya Shukla

Jhanak Shukla, whom we better know as the robot from the Small Wonder remake Karishma Kaa Karishma, has quit acting and is currently pursuing her third master's degree from Ireland. She made headlines a few months ago when she got engaged in a surprise roka ceremony at home. Now her mom Supriya Shukla has opened up about her journey from being a child actor to quitting the industry for her love of archaeology. She also addressed the queries about when Jhanak will tie the knot. (Also read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's Supriya Shukla denies being typecast) Jhanak Shukla left acting long ago but her mom Supriya Shukla continues to act in shows, films.

Jhanak was just 5-6 at time of Karishma Ka Karishma

Jhanak had appeared in TV shows like Karishma Ka Karishma, Son Pari and Hatim. Her role in Kal Ho Naa Ho got her immense fame once again. Talking about how she shot to fame with her debut TV show, Supriya tells Hindustan Times, "Jhanak was a big fan of Small Wonder. She used to do ads but when the call for Karishma Ka Karishma came, me and her father felt this is not the time as she was so young. She was just 5-6. She couldn't even read properly and I had to tell her the lines and that's how she would learn. It was a weekly show but we had made a strict contract in which she had out time in the evenings so that she could play."

Jhanak's journey from acting to academics

Jhanak also did a film with Irrfan, titled Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante and eventually took a backseat to complete her schooling. On Jhanak not returning to acting as an adult, Supriya said, "I personally feel you should give a rainbow to your kids, if they choose the colour of acting, it's fine. So much work was pouring in but my husband and I felt that this is not the time for all this and she needs to get an education. She could choose anything after finishing her education. I am a part of this profession and I have really enjoyed the journey. But she was much attracted to archaeology and history, so she pursued an MA in Archaeology from Deccan College in Pune and followed it with an MBA. She is now pursuing M.Sc in Marketing from Dublin Business School. She was more interested in education than acting. You should pursue what you love to do. Children and their thought process should be left alone."

Supriya says "touchwood" on the mention of how Jhanak is among the very few celebrities who chose academics over acting and excelled in it. The actor says the normal atmosphere at home has a role to play, just like she was brought up in the household where her father was an engineer. "We all were academically bright. Acting was a hobby and I made it my profession. I personally feel, basic education will only benefit you, even if you don't make a career out of it. It gives you a sane mind, and to think rationally. You learn how to talk, you know how to deal with people. I have seen people who behave very weirdly after getting fame. If you are educated, your thought process is different. You give respect to people who are not on the same ladder," she says.

Jhanak's wedding plans

In January this year, Jhanak got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi before leaving for higher studies in Ireland. On the question of the wedding, Supriya replies, "They will themselves decide what they want to do. They are intelligent enough and she knows him well. She was leaving for Ireland and her parents came to meet her. Only we were there at home and his parents, so we did a small roka because she was going away for a year. Now they will decide if they want to settle there or in India or somewhere else. Whatever they will say, I and my husband and the boy's parents will help them in whichever way possible. We should take things easy, it's a happy zone."