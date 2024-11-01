Josh and Heather Altman set to leave Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles to focus on…

Following the conclusion of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Josh Altman and Heather Altman announced their departure from the show, as reported by multiple outlets. The announcement came after a decade after selling the houses on Bravo. TMZ, who was the first to break the news reported that the married realtors want more time to themselves as the reason behind this decision. The two share two children, a daughter, Lexi, 7 and a son named Ace, 5. Josh and Heather Altman are departing Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles to prioritize family time. (@thejoshaltman/Instagram)

Also Read: JLo holds back her tears, 'you know we should be emotional' as she endorses Kamala

Josh and Heather Altman to say goodbye to MDLLA

According to the news outlet, the two want to spend more time with their children, especially without the cameras. Heather was associated with the show since its third season aired in 2008 whereas her husband joined in a year after they got married in 2016. The reality TV show’s concept revolved around a bunch of celebrity real estate agents in California. The couple recently co-starred with Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor.

In July, Josh told US Weekly about how he crawled up the ladder via TV exposure. He revealed, “Fifteen years ago as a different person at the time, I was trying to claw my way to the top in an industry that was super competitive, I just started having a little success after the economy collapsed in 2007 where I lost everything. So the mentality was, ‘Do what I need to do to get back to where I am or really just to survive.”

He has since used the exposure gained from TV to expand his business. Josh added, “I’ve used it as a benefit for our real estate business and teaching and mentoring other people and passing down what I’ve learned along the way. The highs and the lows to now selling a billion and a half of real estate a year — almost 5 million every day in sales — for the last 2000 days.

Also Read: Matt LeBlanc silently took this career decision following Matthew Perry's death

What does the future hold for MDLLA?

The Los Angeles edition is the last remaining franchise of the series, following the cancellation of the New York spinoff in 2021 after nine seasons. Previous spinoffs in San Francisco and Miami were short-lived, lasting only one season each.

Due to their popularity on the show, Josh and his wife starred in a limited series titled Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Josh & Josh, which premiered in December 2021. This four-part series showcased the duo, along with Josh Flagg, as they sold luxury properties outside of Los Angeles.

However, there is no confirmation about Season 16 from Bravo yet nor have they announced any plans for the future of the real estate show, as reported by Deadline.