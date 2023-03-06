Fans are in love with Julia Lemigova's new 'classic' haircut. Check out her look

Julia Lemigova, a television personality known for her role on The Real Housewives of Miami, decided to surprise her wife, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, with a brand-new look. Julia made the bold decision to cut off her long brown hair and style it into a chic, Parisian-inspired bob. The haircut was intended to cheer up Martina, who had recently disclosed her battle with stage 1 throat cancer and breast cancer in 2022. Julia shared her new haircut video on social media handle. Many celebrity friends and fans rushed to the comment section, and dropped messages for new look. (Also read: After separation with SK Alagbada, Raven Ross feasts on sushi for dinner date, fans ask her 'Who is taking these pics?')

Julia, like many social media enthusiasts, took to Instagram to unveil her latest hair transformation. The purpose of her post was to showcase her new haircut in a before and after video format. She opted for a monochromatic all-black ensemble comprising a black coat and pants while leaving her hair open, creating an effortlessly chic vibe.

In the video, as the door opened, Julia greeted her hairstylist with a warm hug, visibly excited about her impending hair makeover. She then emerged with a stunning, shoulder-length bob that exuded Parisian-inspired sophistication, a style that is widely popular among the fashion-forward. Many of her followers expressing their admiration for her stunning transformation.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Julia wrote, “When a hair cut has you feeling like magic. Thank you to the talented David Mallet for this beautiful new look, and to Emma for styling me! Vest is @zara, boots @celine.” She used ‘rhom’, ‘david mallett’, ‘paris fashion’ ‘zara outfit’ ‘céline’, ‘new haircut’ and ‘fresh’ as the hashtags on the post. Guerdy Abraira commented, “You look amazing.” Karolina Kurkova wrote, “Love it.” Adriana de Moura commented, “Absolutely love this hair cut.” Marysol Patton wrote, “Super cute, you look like your daughter, or I guess she looks like you.”

Reacting to the new look, one of Julia's fans wrote, “Chic, classic and timeless! Love it!” Another fan commented, “You look great! Love the new do.” Other fan wrote, “The haircut is fabulous. Very Parisienne.” “A WOMAN WHO CUTS HER HAIR IS ABOUT TO CHANGE HER LIFE – COCO CHANEL”, added one. “Love it!! Looking gorgeous babe!”, read other fan's comment.