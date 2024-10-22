The richest TV celeb revealed: Guess who takes the top spot with 300 crore net worth?

The Indian television industry is home to numerous talented stars, but have you ever wondered who among them reigns supreme regarding wealth? Prepare to be surprised, as the answer lies beyond the realm of actors. Also read: How Salman Khan became 'TV's highest paid star': His massive payday for Bigg Boss 18 decoded Several factors such as endorsement deals contribute while calculating the net worth.

Recent reports have revealed that one popular TV personality has surpassed other household names to become the richest Indian television star. And it is not Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, or Karan Kundrra. Read on to know who is it:

Who is the richest TV star?

According to several reports, comedian Kapil Sharma has emerged as the richest TV star. It is reported that Kapil takes home ₹5 crore per episode for the show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. His net worth is estimated at ₹300 crore, according to MoneyControl.

He also owns a luxurious apartment in Andheri worth ₹15 crore, where he lives with his mother, wife Ginni Chatrath, and two kids. In the list of top celebrity taxpayers for 2024, Kapil was one of the top television sensations. According to Fortune India, Kapil Sharma paid taxes worth ₹26 crore in FY24.

The report also stated that actor Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma's co-star, is also earning high. It is stated that he is earning ₹25 lakh per episode on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

About Kapil Sharma

It was in 2007 when Kapil started his journey after winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3. In 2013, he went on to host the reality show Comedy Nights with Kapil and later The Kapil Sharma Show from 2016 to 2023. Back by the success of these shows, Kapil strengthened his position in the industry.

Kapil, known for his comic talent, has also had his fair share of controversies. The standup comedian-turned-actor had the social media divided with his fallout with many popular public figures. In 2016, he had posted a tweet while tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official handle. He had complained about corruption. He had a public fight with Sunil Grover, and was accused of misbehaving with Monali Thakur, Tanishaa Mukerji, and other female guests at the IIFM (International Marathi Film Festival) Awards 2015.