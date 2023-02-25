Kapil Sharma's mom tells Akshay Kumar how as a child he would keep ‘pudiya’ in front of neighbours' homes at night

Comedian Kapil Sharma shared a brief video of his mother Janak Rani talking about his childhood with actor Akshay Kumar. Taking to Instagram, Kapil posted a clip from his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, in which his mother and Akshay had a conversation in Punjabi while the comedian listened to them. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar roasts Kapil Sharma for his outfit, pulls his leg for flirting with Nora Fatehi)

In the video, Akshay Kumar asked Kapil's mother if she ever told him to make the guests laugh when he was younger. She replied that Kapil was not naughty as a child. A surprised Akshay told her, "If he is not shaitan (naughty) then no one in the world is."

The comedian's mother then recalled an incident from when a young Kapil used to put 'pudiya (packets)' in front of people's homes at night in their residential quarter. She said that the neighbours would wake up in the morning and think, "Keda mar gaya, tona kar gaya (Who died, who did this black magic)." She added, "I used to get very angry because I knew it was my son." Everyone including Kapil burst out laughing.

Next, Kapil asked his mother about the first film her husband took her to watch in the theatre to which she said it was Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki (1978). The comedian asked what was going on in her mind then and she replied that her husband was good looking but she wasn't. Kapil's mother added that she got scared when he took her out at night making her wonder if he would push and kill her.

Sharing the video, Kapil captioned the post, "When your mother reveals your childhood secrets on national tv (angel face emoji)." He also added the hashtags--The Kapil Sharma Show and Kapil Sharma. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Now this is the Best Episode ever of the Kapil Sharma show." Another person commented, "Awww! She is so cute." "You and mummy ji are so adorable. Such a beautiful relationship," wrote an Instagram user.

Kapil was born to Jeetendra Kumar Punj, a head constable, and Janak Rani in Punjab. He also has a brother and a sister. Kapil tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath in 2018. They have a daughter Anayra, born in 2019, and a son Trishaan, born in 2021.

Recently, Kapil's first single Alone was released. He collaborated with singer Guru Randhawa for the song. Kapil will be seen in Zwigato, which is set to release in theatres on March 17.

Helmed by Nandita Das, the film is set in Bhubaneswar and follows the journey of a food delivery person exploring the gig economy world. Zwigato had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September, last year followed by an Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival.

