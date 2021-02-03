Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath glows in pink alongside Bharti Singh in unseen pic from baby shower
Kapil Sharma took a tad too long to confirm the news of his second child, and spoke about it only a few days before the birth of his baby son. Now, his The Kapil Sharma Show colleague, Bharti Singh, has shared a new picture from his wife Ginni Chatrath's baby shower.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Bharti shared a picture of Ginni, smiling for the camera in the company of her friends. Bharti was among them. While Ginni was seen seated on a chair in the centre of the frame, looking beautiful in a pink dress, Bharti posed beside her. Balloons and other fancy decorations were seen in the background.
Earlier, another picture from Ginni's had surfaced online. It showed Ginni twinning with her one-year-old daughter Anayra, in similar lime-green dresses. Ginni had a flower crown on her head and was seen with one hand around Anayra and another holding a baby-shaped foil balloon.
Kapil had shared the news of becoming a father for the second time on February 1. He had tweeted, "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude."
Kapil had confirmed the news of his second child a week ago. He shared the news in reply to a fan who asked him the reason behind The Kapil Sharma Show going off the air in February. He had replied to the Twitter user, "Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby."
