Karan Johar's dance on Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se on Hunarbaaz sets leaves Parineeti Chopra awestruck. Watch

Karan Johar wears many hats- director, producer, and occasionally even actor and designer. But the filmmaker wowed audience and Parineeti Chopra with his dance skills recently. In an upcoming episode of reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, Karan will be seen dancing to the popular song Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se from the 1993 film Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. In a promo for the episode shared by Colors TV, Karan is seen dancing on stage while Parineeti looks on, mouth agape. Also read: Hunarbaaz: Jaya Prada, Karan Johar groove to Dafli Wale Dafli Baja. Watch

Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is a talent-based reality show where contestants showcase their various talents in front of the judges. Karan and Parineeti are the show's judges, along with Mithun Chakraborty. The upcoming episode also features playback singer Kumar Sanu as a guest judge.

In the promo video shared by Colors TV on Instagram, Karan is seen on stage dressed in monochromatic Indo-Western attire, as he tries to dance on the popular song. Parineeti, sitting at the judge's table, is seen cheering him on as she screams, "Come on, Karan!"

As Karan dances on, even Kumar Sanu looks impressed and says, "Kya baat hai (an expression to show appreciation)". Parineeti then stands up and begins dancing from her spot. The last shot of the video shows her amazed at Karan's performance, holding her face in her hands.

Recently, on an episode of the show, Parineeti had been asked by show's host Haarsh Limbachiyaa to 'bring' cousin Priyanka Chopra's daughter to India. Haarsh said, "Bas aap ek kaam kariye aap pehli flight se apni bhatiji ko Mumbai bula lo (Do one thing. Call your niece to Mumbai on the next flight." To this, Parineeti replied, "Arre abhi wo bahot choti hai (she is very young right now)."

