Karan Kundrra reveals why his parents feel Tejasswi Prakash is the right girl for him: 'Tujhe seedha rakhegi'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the latest celebs who found love on Bigg Boss. The couple met on Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love there. While their relationship had its share of ups and downs, most of them on national TV, the couple says they are now going stable after the show has ended.

In a recent Valentine's Day special interaction, Karan talked about how their families are reacting to their romance. He even said that his parents are now very much okay with their relationship and they actually feel Tejasswi is perfect for him.

Speaking to The Times of India, the actor said, "As far as my parents are concerned, they said, ‘Bhai aisi hi ladki chahiye, yeh tujhko seedha rakhegi (This is just the girl y need. She will keep you in line)’.”

In the same interaction, Karan talked about how he was nervous meeting Tejasswi's parents for the first time at the Bigg Boss finale. He said, “I first met them on the finale night. There, I spoke to them for 10 minutes. Uncle was sitting on my left, and aunty was on my right, so there was a bit of nervousness. It was also a little awkward because I was constantly thinking that they saw us fighting on TV. But they said that they also saw us falling back to each other. And they told me that they think we are compatible."

Karan's parents had approved of his relationship with Tejasswi during the show itself. In January, on an episode where contestants spoke to their families, Karan's father had said of Tejasswi: "She is in the heart of the family now." At the show's finale a few weeks later, he even told media persons that the family want the two of them to get married soon. "Agar ho gaya toh jaldi se kar dena hai (If all goes well, we will get them married at the soonest)," he told reporters.

Also read: Karan Kundrra's father on actor's wedding plans with Tejasswi Prakash: 'Will get them married soon'

Tejasswi was the winner of Bigg Boss 15 while Karan finished as the second runner-up. Since their exit from the house, Tejasswi has been busy shooting for Naagin 6, in which she is playing the lead.

The two had a minor social media spat a few days ago after Tejasswi said in an interview that Karan forbade her from kissing on screen. After Karan tweeted--and later deleted--that he was ‘done defending himself’, Tejasswi claimed her comment was a 'joke turned into toxicity.'

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON