Entertainment / Tv / Karan Kundrra shares throwback pics with Yogita Bihani, she says: 'I wish I had never met you'
tv

Karan Kundrra shares throwback pics with Yogita Bihani, she says: 'I wish I had never met you'

Karan Kundrra dropped several old pictures with Yogita Bihani. Their serial Dil Hi Toh Hai competed three years on Friday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Karan Kundrra with Dil Hi Toh Hai co-star Yogita Bihani.

Television actor Karan Kundrra on Friday shared a series of throwback pictures with fellow actor Yogita Bihani as their show Dil Hi Toh Hai completed three years. Taking to Instagram, Karan posted a few photos and captioned it, "Happy whatever.. in Ritwik Noon style cheers to 3 ;) #dilhitohhai #whatever."

Reacting to Karan Kundrra's post, Yogita Bihani dropped several comments. She wrote, "why are you so mean", "I hate you", "I wish I had never met you", "I feel like deleting my account only now" and "It’s a hate post". Replying to her comment, Karan wrote, "I legit hate you for not sharing these pictures with me," before adding, "I actually really love your post.. you look like a proper bahu who posted.. did you forget to thank the milkman?"

The duo had starred in Dil Hi Toh Hai.
The third season of Dil Hi Toh Hai ended on September 2020.

Fans also commented asking, "@iyogitabihani is your account is hacked", "Yogita's account has officially been hacked by Mr. Kundrra I guess" while another said, "naa she is replying to Ritwik in Palak style. See the comments all are dialogues except one comment".

A fan also wrote, "@iyogitabihani really you are talking as Palak or Yogita." Another said, "@iyogitabihani this @kkundrra this is not done na K!You should have shared these pictures w/ Yogi." "U guys are too cute....I love you two so much," commented a third.

Meanwhile, Yogita also shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account. She captioned the post, "18.06.2018 today we complete 3 years of 3 seasons! Cheers to the whole cast and crew. And a big Thank-you to all you guys for giving us so much love everyday, you guys made it a success. I started my journey with this show and it has given me so much back, wouldn’t have been possible without @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @kkundrra @muzzudesai @jeetu.arora.399".

Also Read | Mac Mohan's daughter Manjari Makijany on assisting Christopher Nolan: 'It's been an incredible journey'

The duo had starred in Dil Hi Toh Hai that ended its third season on September 19, 2020. Karan made his acting debut with Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2008 and then featured in Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among others. He also participated in the dance reality show, Zara Nachke Dikha in 2010 and hosted the show Gumrah.

Topics
karan kundrra karan kundra tv show dil hi toh hai kitani mohabbat hai yeh kahan aa gaye hum zara nachke dikha gumrah yeh rishta kya kehlata hai

