Karan Kundrra: I am answerable to people about my work, not my dating life

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 21:15 IST

Actor Karan Kundrra, like many others, has been keeping himself pretty occupied with household chores and spending some me time amid the lockdown. However, this is also a period which has witnessed speculations about his personal life — his relationship status with long-time girlfriend Anusha Dandekar.

“I’m a very happy and productive person and I don’t give a sh*t to any speculations,” he retorts, adding, “Frankly, I’ve started getting a bit bored of it. The other day, I saw an article from 2012 and then also the same things was happening. My dad called and asked me what’s happening, and I told him there was nothing.”

The 35-year-old has his priorities set in life, and he asserts that he’s here for serious things like work. And therefore, when people talk about his work, that affects him and he doesn’t really get bothered about these rumours.

“I’m answerable about my performance and work, not who I’m dating and who I’m not dating. There are some of my friends who get harrowed by all these things that how can people say such things about them. I’m not that person and Anusha isn’t that person either,” explains the actor, who was recently part of the web series, It Happened In Calcutta.

Meanwhile, Kundrra is in a complete self-isolation with only his nephew for company for the last two-and-a-half months.

On what all keeps his occupied the actor says, “I spend a lot of time introspecting, planning the future and also looking back at the work that I have done so far, it feels like a long Sunday. Also, I’m trying to learn Spanish again which is started almost 13 years ago, besides cooking up a storm in the kitchen every day.”

The actor has also been keeping it quite easy on social media, and not doing much of the on-trend Covid-19 awareness posts.

“I can’t be preachy. I don’t think people appreciate being told what to do. I’m not anybody’s daddy or mummy. I’m okay with a lot of people who have realised that there’s a responsibility to do such things. I just want to do the right things and lead by example rather than being preachy,” he ends.

