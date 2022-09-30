Karan Mehra would like a live divorce trial with Nisha Rawal like Johnny Depp-Amber Heard: 'They're calling me Johnny'

Karan Mehra, who is in the middle of a bitter divorce with Nisha Rawal, wants their trial to be streamed live for the public like that of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard which ended in Johnny's favour. Karan was married to Nisha for more than nine years before she accused him of domestic violence in 2021. The actor was arrested in May 2021 after she filed a police complaint against him for assaulting her, an allegation he denied when he came out of jail after a few hours. Also Read| Nisha Rawal says she's scared of Karan Mehra; talks about alleged boyfriend

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan and Nisha Rawal have been fighting it out in court since then, while their son Kavish stays with the latter at their Mumbai home. The two have also addressed multiple press conferences against each other, and now Karan has said he would have wanted the public to see their trial too if it was possible. He also said that though people here are comparing him to Johnny, their cases are very different.

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Karan was asked if he would like a televised trial like Johnny Depp. The actor replied, "It doesn't happen in India. This is some area that I never explored but now that I have been in the system for so long--- cases, drafting, lawyers, some things I have learned. So this system doesn't exist here where you can do a live trial. I would love to, because I have nothing to hide. I say that I have attached 1500 pages, and I have written each one of them myself. And this is after I had no other means, there was no paper from home that I could collect."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added about a live trial, "If it could be like them (Johnny-Amber), that we could show, everybody could understand and see. But it doesn't happen in India. And for Johnny Depp, it took him 6-7 years to do whatever they were doing. That was different. Of course, now that case is being referred here, they are calling me Johnny and whatever, but the way we are going about these things is very aggressive. You file 9 cases, 10 cases, 20 cases, I am ready."

Previously, Karan had accused Nisha of having an extra-marital affair with her Rakhi brother. In response, she said she is 'not answerable' to anyone, and also alleged that Karan does not want to take financial responsibility for their son.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON