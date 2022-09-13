Nisha Rawal says she's scared of Karan Mehra; talks about alleged boyfriend: 'We both are adults, not answerable to...'

Nisha Rawal held a press conference on Monday in Mumbai, where she opened up about the allegations that her ex-husband Karan Mehra had levelled against her. The actor said that Karan is not ready to take their son Kavish's responsibility and that she fears for her and Kavish's life. When asked about her alleged boyfriend Rohit Satia, with whom Karan accused her of having an extra-marital affair, she said that she is ‘not answerable’ to anyone. Also Read: Karan Mehra alleges Nisha Rawal has 'extramarital affair' with her 'rakhi brother', claims receiving death threats

At the press conference, Nisha said, "Please stop this. This is becoming a drama and it is becoming a media trial. Let's do this in a civilised way. I feel vulnerable. stop doing this. I feel scared for myself and my child. What if tomorrow he watches the videos or what if I step out of the home and someone says something in front of my son? Lastly, I am not playing a sympathy card, Karan is in fact playing the sympathy card. I want to raise a child in a healthy environment and if Karan Mehra can't contribute then please back off. Let me live my life" She also said that Karan does not want to take Kavish's financial responsibility and claims that he doesn't have work.

When asked about Rohit, Nisha said, “I am not answerable to anybody. We both are adults and after the breakup what I do in my personal life, it is none of his business and what he does in his personal life is none of my business. I will share a part of my life, I wish to share. All of us have personal lives and we are not answerable to each other. It is not pertaining to the case and it's not necessary to clear the air, just because Karan has accused me of something, I have to answer it. Tomorrow, he will say Nisha got the moon, she went and ate the sun, he would say anything out of his whims and fantasies, I can't give a reply to everything he says. I am not comfortable sharing certain things about my life because I don't feel I am answerable to those areas of my life."

Nisha and Karan were married for more than nine years, before Nisha accused him of physical violence in 2021. The couple has a son together, Kavish. Karan was arrested in May 2021, after Nisha filed a police complaint against him with allegations of physical assault. He was out on bail, after spending a few hours in jail. After his bail, he denied allegations of physically assaulting Nisha, and later claimed that she was having an extramarital affair, with her ‘rakhi brother’ Rohit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON