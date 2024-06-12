Karan Oberoi reveals he ‘almost died’ after being sent to jail in MeToo case: 'It was like paatal lok'

Karan Oberoi, who shot to fame with A Band Of Boys in 2001, witnessed a dark phase in his life when he was jailed in 2019. The actor, in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan told that he starved and almost died while serving his term. Karan was arrested after a woman accused him of rape and extortion. (Also read: Karan Oberoi on being falsely accused of rape: ‘I dread how evil a person can get’) Karan Oberoi revealed he almost died during his jail term in 2019 and called it 'hell'.

Karan Oberoi compares life in jail to ‘hell’

Karan, while recalling his time in jail said, “It was a dark phase in my life. It was like visiting paatal lok (hell) for me. Like how did I land here? There were people around me who had murdered so many people. There too, there were some hardened criminals, who were protecting me. When you don’t know if you are going to survive tomorrow because you can possibly die in these conditions… I didn’t eat anything for the first seven days. For the first nine days, I didn’t sleep. I was getting delirious. In that delirious state, I was starting to feel like I might not be able to finish this journey.”

He also shared, “I almost died because of asphyxiation in an episode. I don’t want to discuss it but I thought this is the end, I could see my life flash in front of my eyes. I have claustrophobia and they put me in a place… kaal kothri mein daal dia tha and I thought this is the end of my life.”

About MeToo allegations against Karan Oberoi

For the unversed, a woman had alleged that Karan had raped her between January 2017 and February 2018. She also accused him of promising to marry her. After being arrested, the actor was given bail the next month by Bombay High Court.

During Karan's jail term, the lady filed a second FIR for assault. She claimed in her complaint that she was being threatened to withdraw her charges. The Mumbai Police, later arrested her on grounds of criminal conspiracy and filing false information in an FIR. In 2023, when her lawyer failed to fulfill the required legal formalities for the case, Bombay HC fined her ₹20,000.

Karan acted in television shows like Swabhimaan, Aahat, Saaya, Milan, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and The Great Indian Comedy Show. He also featured in the second and third seasons of Inside Edge.