Karan Oberoi on being falsely accused of rape: ‘I dread how evil a person can get’

The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a woman who had lodged a false case of rape against television actor-singer Karan Oberoi, reported IANS. The actor has also spoken about how scarring the whole experience has been, calling for a #MenToo movement.

Oberoi, who was arrested on May 6 for allegedly raping and blackmailing the woman, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on June 7.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Shinge confirmed the woman’s arrest by the Oshiwara Police for filing a false complaint against Oberoi and orchestrating an assault on herself on May 25. The woman had claimed that on May 25 two motorcycle-borne men assaulted her and left a note purportedly asking her to “take back” her case against Oberoi, failing which they threatened to throw acid on her.

A couple of days later, the police arrested the duo, one of whom turned out to be a relative of the woman’s lawyer. The two men confessed that the attack was pre-planned and they were paid Rs 10,000 for it.

Talking to IWM Buzz, Karan said, “It has been quite an ordeal, but this is how it is. This is a shocking reflection of the time we live in. And this brings to notice the overwhelming need for a #MenToo. The entire system needs an overhaul.”

Talking about how his parents were affected, he added, “My father was in really bad shape. My mother had been crying for 35 days. Our family comes from a rich legacy of soldiers and veterans of war. It was so saddening when my father asked this question – We are from a family of war heroes, is this the nation we have built? My grandfather was the inspector general and my father lamented on how such an injustice could be carried out on his son. He was hospitalized for few days. My mother just could not stop crying. The fact that their son, who has never broken a traffic law and never spoken rudely to anyone was facing this, was very heartbreaking for them.”

Speaking about the woman who accused him, he said, “I only dread and fear of how evil one person can get. It is such a criminal behaviour. I was really worried for the safety of my sister, my parents and friends. After I came out of jail, there was a time when my mom never allowed me to even go down the house. She feared for my safety. I have always been a mama’s pet. She has known me as a soft person and it was very hard on her to take what was happening with me.”

