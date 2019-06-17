Karan Oberoi case: After lawyer, woman held for staging attack on self

Police on Monday arrested a 34-year-old astrologer, who accused Karan Oberoi of rape, for allegedly staging an attack on herself and blaming it on the actor.

Oberoi met the woman on a dating application in August 2016. In her complaint to the Oshiwara police, she alleged the ‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi’ fame actor raped her on the pretext of marriage. Oberoi was arrested on May 5 and released on bail on June 7.

On May 25, the woman approached the police saying she was attacked by two bike-borne accused, who threatened to attack her with acid and also threw a note asking her to “take back the case”.

Her lawyer, Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, was arrested on June 3 in connection with the incident. His interrogation led the police to the woman’s role. “Prima facie, it looks like they wanted to show that Oberoi had planned the attack, so it affects his bail procedure. We are investigating the case further,” said a police officer.

Police said the woman planned the attack, along with her lawyer and Altamash Ansari and his three aides, who executed it, were paid ₹10,000. According to police, Jitin Santosh allegedly slashed the right hand of the 34-year-old woman and threw the note.

After the attack, the police got the registration number of the bike from the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage at Dahisar toll naka. The number led them to the owner of the bike, Zeeshan Ahmed.

When police reached Zeeshan’s location, they found that he had changed the numberplate and design painted on his bike.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 23:57 IST