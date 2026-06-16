Karishma Tanna has a Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion with Smriti Irani; calls it a ‘full circle moment’. See pics

Actor Karishma Tanna had a ‘full circle’ moment recently when she met her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Smriti Irani. While Smriti plays the lead character, Tulsi, on the show, Karishma played Indira. Posting pictures of their meet-up, pregnant Karishma seemed happy to have gotten the chance to catch up with her old co-star.

Karishma Tanna, Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunion

Smriti Irani and Karishma Tanna previously worked together in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Karishma posted a picture of herself in a grey top paired with black baggy pants, flaunting her baby bump. Smriti is seen dressed in a red kurta set, holding her close. Posting the picture, the actor wrote, “Started my journey with her in Kyunki. and some years later, here we are. Full circle moment. Thanku @smritiiraniofficial. This was truly special.” Other pictures she posted show her husband, Varun Bangera, joining them, along with other family members.

Karishma Tanna and Smriti Irani had a reunion of sorts.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Karishma began her career in 2001 with the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She played Indira Gandhi/Indira Virani on the show until 2005. The actor also starred in shows such as Kahi To Milenge, Viraasat, Adaalat, F.I.R, Naagin 3 and more. She was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s Netflix series, Scoop. Karishma also debuted in films in 2005 with Dosti: Friends Forever and was last seen in Lahore Confidential in 2021. Smriti returned to television after more than a decade with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Marriage and pregnancy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karishma began her career in 2001 with the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She played Indira Gandhi/Indira Virani on the show until 2005. The actor also starred in shows such as Kahi To Milenge, Viraasat, Adaalat, F.I.R, Naagin 3 and more. She was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s Netflix series, Scoop. Karishma also debuted in films in 2005 with Dosti: Friends Forever and was last seen in Lahore Confidential in 2021. Smriti returned to television after more than a decade with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Marriage and pregnancy {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Karishma Tanna and businessman Varun Bangera married in 2022 in an intimate beachside wedding in Mumbai, attended by their close friends and family. In April this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. In May, Karishma posted pictures and videos of her South Indian Tulu-style baby shower. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karishma Tanna and businessman Varun Bangera married in 2022 in an intimate beachside wedding in Mumbai, attended by their close friends and family. In April this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. In May, Karishma posted pictures and videos of her South Indian Tulu-style baby shower. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Still soaking in the love, blessings, and emotions from our very first South Indian style Godh Bharai together. Witnessing the beautiful Tulu rituals, sacred traditions, mantras, flowers, sarees, and every little custom so closely felt truly magical… almost like living a dream we had only imagined. From the poojas and family blessings to the warmth and love in every ritual, the entire day felt so pure, emotional, and deeply special for both of us and our little baby,” she wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The warmth of my maa’s blessings…the love in every ritual…my mom-in-law draping me in a saree with so much affection…every flower, every diya, every little detail done with so much heart,” wrote Karishma in another post.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON