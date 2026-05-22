Karishma Tanna has Tulu-style South Indian baby shower to welcome 1st child with Varun Bangera. Watch

Karishma posted a video on Instagram in a joint post with Varun. In the video, Karishma is decked in a traditional pastel pink saree and gold jewellery. Varun wears a white kurta. She even receives a sweet kiss from him later on the video after describing that she’s feeling nervous and happy. “Still soaking in the love, blessings, and emotions from our very first South Indian style Godh Bharai together,” she wrote, posting the video. Varun hails from a Mangalorean background, while the actor is Gujarati.

Actor Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera are expecting their first child. On Friday, the actor took to Instagram to give an inside look at the Tulu-style South Indian baby shower they had to welcome the baby. She also remarked that their hearts are full, as this is a dream come true for them.

Karishma also added, “Witnessing the beautiful Tulu rituals, sacred traditions, mantras, flowers, sarees, and every little custom so closely felt truly magical… almost like living a dream we had only imagined. From the poojas and family blessings to the warmth and love in every ritual, the entire day felt so pure, emotional, and deeply special for both of us and our little baby.”

She ended the note with, “A dream come true in the most beautiful, traditional way. Our hearts are full. Feeling deeply grateful, protected, pampered, and surrounded by love as we step into this beautiful new chapter together.”

About Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera Karishma and Varun began dating in 2021 and married in 2022 in Mumbai. The wedding was a multi-day celebration that included pre-wedding ceremonies such as haldi and mehendi, followed by the main wedding ceremony and a reception. Their families were at the wedding, apart from close friends from the film and TV industry.

In April this year, Karishma took to her Instagram to post a series of adorable pictures to announce her pregnancy. Alongside the images, she wrote, “A little miracle, our greatest gift, August 2026,” accompanied by a pink heart with a bow emoji. The announcement quickly started gaining traction, drawing an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from celebrities and followers across social media.