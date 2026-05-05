Akashdeep Saigal calls trolling over his age gap with Smriti Irani in Kyunki 2 ‘shallow negativity, noise'

Actor Akashdeep Saigal (51), who earlier essayed the role of Smriti Irani’s (50) son Ansh in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has now returned as her grandson in the reboot. His comeback has sparked backlash due to their minimal age gap. Now, in an interview with Mid-Day, Akashdeep has reacted to the trolling. Akashdeep Saigal is unfazed by criticism for his age gap with Smriti Irani in Kyunki reboot.

Akashdeep Saigal silences trolls over his age gap with Smriti Irani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Addressing the criticism, Akashdeep said, “The truth is right there, and it simply cannot be manipulated by a few insecurities. Think about it: we can’t even control the hair growing on our own heads; it just grows. So why try to fight destiny or a universal calling? The trolling you see online is just noise. It comes from the fear and insecurities of a few people who are hiding behind screens. But that kind of shallow negativity never lasts.”

He also expressed strong faith in the show’s producer, Ektaa Kapoor, adding, “If Ektaa Kapoor and I sat around worrying about a few loud critics instead of focusing on the millions of people who actually love and celebrate this show, the greatest stories would never get made or told. Ekta is a visionary; she doesn’t ask for permission, and she never has. She knows exactly what she is doing, rooted in her faith and Mata Rani’s grace.”

Akashdeep further shared that the show is entering a new phase, emphasising that audiences appreciate meaningful storytelling rather than “noise”. He remarked that while some may continue to spread negativity from the shadows, the team remains focused on spreading love and entertaining viewers. He added that their aim is to bring a compelling and uplifting story to the forefront.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi remains one of Indian television’s most iconic shows. When it first premiered in 2000, it became a cultural phenomenon, with Smriti Irani’s portrayal of Tulsi striking a deep chord with audiences. The show enjoyed a successful run for eight years before concluding in 2008.

In 2025, Ektaa Kapoor surprised audiences by reviving the show. The new instalment brings back several familiar faces, including Ketki Dave, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan and Shakti Anand, who reprise their original roles. At the same time, the reboot introduces a younger cast featuring Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Shagun Sharma and Tanisha Mehta, adding fresh dynamics to the beloved family drama. The show is currently streaming on JioHotstar.