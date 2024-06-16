Karisma Kapoor to replace Sonali Bendre as India's Best Dancer 4 judge: Report

Sonali Bendre, who was a part of India's Best Dancer judges' panel in season three, may not be back for a new season. As per a report by News 18, the actor has not been approached by the show's makers this year. Instead, 'they are in talks' with Karisma Kapoor. Sonali and Karisma worked together in Sooraj Barjatya's 1999 film Hum Saath-Saath Hain. Also read: Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre have a mini Hum Saath-Saath Hain reunion, Tabu reacts. Watch Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre worked together in Hum Saath-Saath Hain; they met on the sets of India's Best Dancer 3 in 2023.

Karisma in talks with India's Best Dancer 4 makers

A source close to the show’s production told the portal, “Sonali Bendre will not be returning in India’s Best Dancer season 4. The production house has not approached her this year. Instead, they are in talks with Karisma Kapoor. She will most likely be finalised for the show and will sign her contract in the coming days."

The report added that even though Karisma has not signed the contract as of now, she is happy about the offer and is excited to accept it. Karisma is expected to judge the dance reality with Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis.

While Sonali was a part of India’s Best Dancer judges’ panel in season three, the first two episodes were judged by Malaika Arora. India’s Best Dancer 3 concluded in September last year and was won by Samarpan Lama.

Karisma's latest projects

Karisma was last seen in the Netflix film Murder Mubarak, which also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry. She received appreciation for her performance in the film directed by Homi Adajania.

Karisma will be seen as a cop out to catch a psychopath in the upcoming series Brown, which had been included in Berlinale Series Market Selects of the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival. The neo-noir drama show, directed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame and produced by Zee Studios, was part of a line-up of 16 titles from five continents.