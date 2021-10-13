Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan turns Sholay's Gabbar Singh, Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy react. Watch
tv

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan turns Sholay's Gabbar Singh, Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy react. Watch

This Friday, Amitabh Bachchan will be welcoming his Sholay co-star Hema Malini and director Ramesh Sippy to the hot seat. Hema and Amitabh will be seen recreating several moments from the film. 
Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy will relive Sholay days with Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 13.
Updated on Oct 13, 2021 07:33 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

In the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan will welcome guest contestants, actor Hema Malini and director Ramesh Sippy. The trio will be seen remembering the good old days when they shot for their film Sholay.

In the promos released by Sony Entertainment Television, Amitabh and Hema can be seen remembering their shooting days as they recite several hit lines from the film. In one clip, Amitabh can be heard saying Gabbar Singh's now-iconic line, “Arre oh Samba! Kitne log they (Samba, how many people were there)?” Hema replied, “Jo darr gaya woh marr gaya (The person who gets scared is as good as dead).”

RELATED STORIES

Also read | Shatrughan Sinha reveals why he turned down Sholay: ‘We can call it a human error or…’

Sholay, which was released on August 15, 1975 featured Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, AK Hangal and Amjad Khan in pivotal roles. The film gained a cult following with its mix of drama, tragedy, romance and comedy, as well as its memorable characters such as Gabbar, Jai, Veeru and even the one-dialogue Samba.

On August 15 this year, Ramesh celebrated 46 years of Sholay with a throwback picture on Twitter and captioned it, “#Sholay completes 46 years today. Time has flown by so quickly. 46 years of unbelievable experience of working with such a great star cast &the entire team." He congratulated the cast members as well.

Replying to his tweet, Dharmendra wrote, “Ramesh, congratulations captain on the completion of 46 years of Sholay. it is you Ramesh, who made Sholay shakaar e Aazam . Sholay is forever. I think I was the only bad actor amongst your talented team of great Artist. To me it was just a picnic and I enjoyed it Dharam way.”

Sholay was a huge success at the box office. In 1999, BBC India declared it as the "film of the millennium". Its run at the box office in India even caught the attention of the Guinness Book of World Records, where it created a record for its five-year run.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kbc kbc 12 kbc 11 kaun banega crorepati kaun banega crorepati 13 amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati amitabh bachchan amitabh bachchan bag dadasaheb phalke award will hema malini hema malini daughters hema malini ramesh sippy
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kashmera questions Rubina-Abhinav’s replies to her tweet: ‘Why only these two?’

5

Kajol visits Durga Puja pandal, unites with family

Srishty Rode answers fan’s question on ‘fight’ with Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 15: Kashmera sees ‘real love’ in Ieshaan’s eyes, ‘unsure’ about Miesha
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP