KBC 13: Can you answer 1 crore question on Indian history that made Pranshu Tripathi quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant Pranshu Tripathi failed to become the second crorepati of the season. While he made it to the ₹1 crore question, he was unsure of the correct answer and told host Amitabh Bachchan that he would like to quit.

During Thursday’s episode, Pranshu answered 14 questions correctly to reach the ₹1 crore question. But by then, he had exhausted all his lifelines. The ₹1 crore question was: “The royal ship, Ganj-i-Sawai, which was looted by the British pirate Henry Every, was the property of which Indian ruler?”

The options given to Pranshu were Tipu Sultan, Haider Ali, Aurangzeb and Baji Rao II. The correct answer was Aurangzeb.

“On September 7, 1695, when Ganj-i-Sawai was heading back from Mecca, the pirate Henry Every seized the ship. It is considered one of the most high-value heists by a pirate. This heist not only made the Mughal king lose gems and wealth but also most of his artillery crew,” Amitabh told Pranshu in Hindi.

Earlier in the episode, Pranshu revealed that he carries a picture of cricketer Rohit Sharma in his wallet. Amitabh joked that Pranshu, despite having a girlfriend, doesn’t carry her picture.

As Pranshu told Amitabh about his college romance with his girlfriend, he was asked to choose between her and Rohit. “Now that’s an even more difficult question than the one for ₹7 crore, and you haven’t even given me a lifeline!” Pranshu said, leaving Amitabh in splits.

Himani Bundela won ₹1 crore last month to become the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. She correctly answered the ₹1 crore question on Noor Inayat Khan. However, she was unsure of the answer to the ₹7 crore jackpot question and chose to quit.