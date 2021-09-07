KBC 13: Can you answer this 640,000 question that Kalpana Singh got wrong on Amitabh Bachchan’s show?

On the latest episode of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan played host to contestant Kalpana Singh, who had to leave the show with ₹320,000. A school principal from Gwalior, Kalpana failed to answer the 11th question worth ₹640,000.

The question was, “Which of these politicians started her career as a school teacher?” The options were--Sushma Swaraj, Mayawati, Pratibha Patil and Nirmala Sitharaman. While Kalpana chose Nirmala Sitharaman, the correct answer is Mayawati.

Kalpana had already exhausted her four lifelines by the 10th question and took a risk on the 11th question. After failing to give the right answer, Kalpana bowed out of the show with the prize money of ₹320,000.

After Kalpana, Tushar Bharadwaj faced Amitabh Bachchan as the next contestant on the hot seat. Tushar is the dean of a boarding school in Assam. By the end of the episode on Monday, he had won ₹40,000. He will continue playing on Tuesday’s episode.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 got its first crorepati in Himani Bundela, a teacher by profession. Though she could not crack the jackpot ₹7 crore question, she became the first crorepati of the season.

In this season of KBC, several celebrity guests will feature every Friday. The first celebrity guests were former cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag. In the upcoming episode, Deepika Padukone will grace the hot seat along with Farah Khan.

In one of the latest promos, shared by Sony Entertainment Television, the two made pleas to Amitabh, asking him to give them more time to play the game. Though Amitabh had told them at the beginning itself that they would have limited time, after the hooter rang, Deepika and Farah asked him to let them continue playing.

Deepika told him, “We are even doing a movie together”, referring to The Intern. Farah said, “Sir abhi hum kya karege, mera ek baccha lelo (What else can we do? Take one of my kids)" leaving Amitabh and Deepika in splits.

The latest season of the show kicked off last month on Sony TV. Amitabh has hosted the show since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.