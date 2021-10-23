KBC 13: Kriti Sanon goes down on one knee, confesses love for Amitabh Bachchan. Watch

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao will be seen joining Amitabh Bachchan on his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati next week. A new promo from the special episode shows Kriti going down on one knee and confessing her love to Amitabh Bachchan.

The video shows Kriti, in a floor-length red dress, going down on one knee for Amitabh Bachchan. He stood up from his seat and went on to dance with her as Rajkummar and the audience watched on.

Sony shared the promo with the caption, "Kriti Sanon, AB sir se karengi apne pyaar ka izhaar aur sajega khubsurat sa mahual. Yeh mohabbat bhare pal ko mat kijiye miss (Kriti will confess her love for Amitabh Bachchan and the mood will be beautiful) #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaadaarShukravaar episode mein, 29th Oct ko, raat 9 baje sirf Sony par."

Many viewers loved the moment and called it “beautiful” in the comments section. A fan reacted, “It's great feeling just dad did dance with their little princess.” Another commented, “Beautiful dance together always inspirational Big B.”

Amitabh had earlier talked about the moment in an Instagram post earlier this week. Sharing a picture with Kriti, he had written, “… ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red - Kriti Sanon !! … aah .. brought back those College and Calcutta days ..”

Kriti and Rajkummar will now be seen in their second film together, Hum Do Hamare Do. The two had featured in the 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi. Their new film Hum Do Hamare Do is based on the concept of adopting parents. It also stars Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. It will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from October 29 onwards.