KBC 13: Maniesh Paul begs for forgiveness as Amitabh Bachchan catches him doing his mimicry. Watch

A new promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 showed Maniesh Paul taking on hosting duties and mimicking Amitabh Bachchan. The contestants were Disha Parmar, Chandni Sharma and Additi Gupta.

For the Fastest Finger Round, Maniesh shared a doctored picture of him and Amitabh, and asked Disha, Chandni and Additi to guess the location it was taken at. Maniesh insisted that he and Amitabh have known each other since childhood, sharing another morphed photo to back up his claim.

The audience gave a standing ovation as Amitabh appeared on stage, even as Maniesh remained unaware. Maniesh then said that he would let everyone in on a secret. He mimicked Amitabh’s hand gesture from Agneepath and suggested that he was the one who taught him how to do it. Amitabh stood behind Maniesh the entire time with a straight face.

Maniesh humble-bragged, “Talent bada hai par kabhi ghamand nahi kiya maine (I am very talented but I have always been modest about it).” Amitabh then put an end to the goings-on by finally speaking. “Ji ji, main batata hoon aapko, yeh sab aap hi ne sikhaya (Yes, yes, let me tell you, you are the one who taught me everything),” he said.

Realising that Amitabh overheard everything, Maniesh not only folded his hands and asked for forgiveness but also bent down to touch his feet.

In another promo, Maniesh said that Amitabh was a huge inspiration for him to enter the entertainment industry. Photographs of a young Maniesh dressed up as Amitabh’s characters from Amar Akbar Anthony and Don for fancy dress competitions were then shown on the screen.

KBC 13 is coming to an end on Friday and every episode will feature celebrities this week. Throughout the season, several stars appeared in the ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episodes every Friday.