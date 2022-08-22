Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan asks woman why she's delaying marriage despite fiance's 'public exposure'

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan will welcome Dr Aishwarya RupaRel on Monday. She will marry her fiancé next year in the month of January. About this, Amitabh asked her why is she delaying her marriage as the audience began laughing in the show's latest promo. (Also read: KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan asks contestant how online dating works, he says 'didn't know you'd be this curious'. Watch)

Sony shared the new promo of KBC 14, which shows contestant Aishwarya RupaRel on the hotseat, with the caption, “@ajeeb_ladkii ji, aap chinta mat kijiye, ab @amitabhbachchan ji ne keh diya hai toh aapki dentistry ki dukaan ekdam sahi se chalegi!! ( Aishwarya RupaRel ji, don't worry, since Amitabh Bachchan has said it, hence, your dentistry will work)."

Amitabh introduces her as a doctor on the episode. He says, “Jab aapke naam ke aage doctor lag jaata, hum darr lagta hai naa jaane aap kya kar dengi yaha aake (When doctor is added in front of your name, it scares me what will you do here)."

He asks her, “kis cheez ki doctory kar rahi hai aap?” To which Aishwarya replies, “dentist ki” (I am a dentist). Amitabh says, “Woh jo aap kurse pe bhaithadete haina, aur fir ek auzaar aata hai, bhunbhunaata hua auzaar aur fir usko aap muh ke andar daal dete ho (You ask the patient to sit on a dental chair, and put an instrument into our mouth)." To which doctor says, “Sir woh awaaz toh aisi hi hai darne ki zarurat nhi hai (The voice is something which you should not bother so much)," leaving the audience laughing.

Later in the promo, the contestant introduces her fiancé to Amitabh Bachchan and tells him, they she is getting married to him in the month of January. This leaves Amitabh in surprise, and he asks her why is she delaying her marriage despite the ‘public exposure’ of her husband. Aishwarya says that if he so wishes, she can move her wedding ahead.

