KBC 17: How much money did officers Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh, Prerna Deosthalee win in Independence Day show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 episode 5 featured three women officers from defence forces, Sophia Qureshi, Vyomika Singh , and Commander Prerna Deosthalee, as part of the special Independence Day telecast. KBC host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed India’s brave women officers as they graced the hot seat. During the show, this mesmerizing trio also shared behind-the-scenes information from Operation Sindoor, which was India’s retaliatory attack on terrorists after the Pahalgam attack in April. Indian defence officers Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh and Prerna Deosthalee at KBC 17

KBC 17 Independence Day episode

In episode 5, we saw India’s brave female officers Colonel Sophia Qureshi (Indian Army), Wing Commander Vyomika Singh (Indian Air Force), and Commander Prerna Deosthalee (Indian Navy). After an inspirational introduction about themselves, this trio sat on the hot seat to play the game. Since this was a special episode, the winning money or cash prize was donated to the three charity organizations supported by their respective branches.

Viewers also got a chance to hear tales of bravery, wisdom, and sacrifices as the three Indian Armed Forces teamed up to fight the enemies. There were also some unseen clips that were played during the game show to give you insights into the battleground. A few Kashmiri people, who helped the victims of the Pahalgam Terror Attack, came forward to share their stories and how they wish to fight back against terrorists. They also urged the tourists to visit Kashmir. Officers Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh, and Prerna Deosthalee played quite well. But they're stuck at a question that would win them 25 lakh rupees. Can you guess the right answer?

The question was…

Q. "The 'Arch of Remembrance' in Leicester, England, was designed by the same person who also designed which of these Indian monuments?"

The options were: A) Victoria Memorial, B) Gateway of India, C) Fort St. George, D) India Gate

The trio was a bit puzzled by two options, and hence they used their revived lifeline of Audience Poll to select the correct option. The most number of votes went for option D, and hence the contestants went for it. The correct answer, which was option D (India Gate), won them 25 lakh rupees. Although they still had two lifelines and a lot of potential to win more, the time's up buzzer made this amazing trio quit the game at 25 lakh.

Where to watch KBC 17?

Kaun Banega Crorepati, aka KBC, is among the longest-running game shows in India. Whether it is Amitabh Bachchan’s hosting style or the thrilling questions, this quiz show has a special place in our hearts. Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently running its seventeenth season and kickstarted KBC 17 on August 11. Amitabh Bachchan returns as the iconic host for this popular quiz show. You can watch it from Monday to Friday at 9 p.m. onwards on Sony TV and also stream KBC 17 live on SonyLIV via OTTplay Premium. So get ready to widen your horizon for wisdom and wit.