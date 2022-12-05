Amitabh Bachchan calls Kajol a liar on KBC as she answers a question about him: 'Jhooth bolna inko aata hai'

Kajol and actor-turned-director Revathi recently participated in the game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, ahead of the release of their film Salaam Venky. On the show, host Amitabh Bachchan let several KBC Junior contestants ask random questions to Kajol, which left the actor in splits. Amitabh even called Kajol a liar, when she answered one of the questions about him. Also read: Kajol roars with laughter at hilarious Ajay Devgn impression on The Kapil Sharma Show. Watch

Sony TV has shared a promo of the upcoming episode on social media. It shows Kajol and Revathi on the hot seat. A kid asked Kajol if she was a strict mom, while another contestant asked her if her mom, actor Tanuja, used to scold her during her childhood. A girl also asked Kajol, which superpower she would have had if she was a superhero. Another asked her to share if she blurted out something which she wasn't supposed to.

However, the funniest moment was when a boy asked Kajol if she was as scared of Amitabh Bachchan now as she was in their 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Kajol replied, “Main bahut darti hu inse (I am very scared of him).” Amitabh cut her short, saying, “Jhooth bolna inko aata hai bahut achi tarah (she knows how to lie very well).”

Kajol was decked up in a black embroidered kurta salwar. Revathi joined her in a lavender saree. Their film Salaam Venky will release in theatres on December 9. Vishal Jethwa of Mardaani fame has played the role of her dying son. It is a true story of a mother who lives her life around her son suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Amitabh and Kajol had worked together in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. While Amitabh Bachchan had played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's father, she had played Shah Rukh's love interest in the film.

