KBC: When Sachin Tendulkar made a comment about Vinod Kambli's temper and Amitabh Bachchan was surprised

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar appeared as a special guest in a 2001 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, where he was playing for the victims of the Gujarat earthquake. Sachin came on the show with his childhood friend, former cricketer, Vinod Kambli.

The two have had a rocky relationship over the years, and in his chats with host Amitabh Bachchan between questions, Sachin gave an insight into their equation.

Amitabh asked Sachin if it is true that as a child, he used to be a great admirer of tennis player John McEnroe. Sachin replied, “I would like to tell you something. I was about seven or eight years old, and I had grown my hair out, like John McEnroe. Wherever I went, I carried a tennis racquet with me. I would wear sweatbands and a headband. And I expected people to call me John. At that time, it was a choice between cricket and tennis for me. And all my friends were Bjorn Borg fans.”

Sachin continued, “I think I was more fascinated with McEnroe because his temper was like Vinod Kambli's.” Amitabh asked with a laugh, “Vinod Kambli has a temper?” Sachin replied, “He does, whenever he gets out, all the players in the dressing room make space for him. They say, ‘Make room, Kambli is coming’.”

Amitabh currently hosts the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He recently welcomed actor Deepika Padukone and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan as special guests on Friday. This weekend, he will host Olympic champions Neeraj Chopra and P Sreejesh on the show.