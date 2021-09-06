Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari teases Vishal Aditya Singh about Sana Makbul, says ‘bahu pasand hai par…’

Shweta Tiwari teased Vishal Aditya Singh about his bond with Sana Makbul during Saturday’s episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and jokingly reminded him that she would be the one fixing the ‘rishta (match)’. Vishal, who previously worked with Shweta in the show Begusarai, shares a close bond with her and affectionately calls her ‘momma’.

In one of the stunts, Shweta was paired with Sana. Their team was competing with Varun Sood and Rahul Vaidya. Vishal was supporting the latter.

The stunt was first performed by Shweta and Sana, who completed it ahead of its 10-minute deadline. Host Rohit Shetty asked Vishal if he still felt that Varun and Rahul would be able to complete it, and he said yes.

Shweta teased Vishal, “Rishta maine hi karwana hai, yaad rakhna (Remember, I am the one who will do the matchmaking).” As he asked her what she was talking about, she looked at Sana and said, “Yeh wala. Bahu pasand hai par ab beta pasand nahi (This one. I like my daughter-in-law but now I don’t like my son).”

Vishal and Sana have been linked together for a while now. Last month, they were photographed on a dinner date, further fuelling relationship rumours. He even told the paparazzi ‘nikaah hogi (there will be a nikaah)’ in response to questions about marriage, leaving her stunned.

Also see | Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh finds Sana Makbul ‘boring’ and smashes pie in her face, she is heartbroken

The paparazzi asked Shweta about Vishal’s date with Sana. “Kya kahun? Usse ladki mil gayi toh mil gayi (What can I say? If he says he has found a girl, he has),” she said. On being prodded further, she joked, “Aaj kal ke bachche maa-baap se pooch ke kuch nahi karte (Kids nowadays don’t ask their parents for permission before doing things).”

Previously, in an interview with a leading daily, Vishal talked about the link-up rumours between him and Sana. “Let me clear it, Sana is a great friend and I would like to tell the world, ‘duniya walon jalo mat, ek ladka aur ek ladki dost ho sakte hain (people, don’t be jealous, a girl and a boy can be good friends too)’. It does not necessarily have to be a romantic relationship always. Besides, I also posted pictures with Nikki Tamboli, but no one linked me with her.”